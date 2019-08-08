A glance at US mortgage rates: 30-year loan falls to 3.60%
by Associated Press – 8 August 2019 14:01-04:00,
U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell sharply this week, with the benchmark 30-year loan touching its lowest level since November 2016.
|This week
|Last week
|Year ago
|30-year fixed
|3.60
|3.75
|4.59
|15-year fixed
|3.05
|3.20
|4.05
|5-year adjustable
|3.36
|3.46
|3.90
