A glance at US mortgage rates: 30-year loan falls to 3.60%

by By The Associated Press , Associated Press8 August 2019 14:01-04:00

U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell sharply this week, with the benchmark 30-year loan touching its lowest level since November 2016.

This week Last week Year ago
30-year fixed 3.60 3.75 4.59
15-year fixed 3.05 3.20 4.05
5-year adjustable 3.36 3.46 3.90

