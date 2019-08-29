A glance at US mortgage rates: 30-year loan at 3.58%
by Associated Press – 29 August 2019 10:17-04:00,
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates are close to historic lows despite a modest uptick in the averages this week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.
|This week
|Last week
|Year ago
|30-year fixed
|3.58
|3.55
|4.52
|15-year fixed
|3.06
|3.03
|3.97
|5-year adjustable
|3.31
|3.32
|3.85
