A glance at US mortgage rates: 30-year loan at 3.55%
by Associated Press – 22 August 2019 16:53-04:00,
U.S. long-term mortgage rates are near historically low levels, with the average on the benchmark 30-year loan falling this week to its lowest level since November 2016.
|This week
|Last week
|Year ago
|30-year fixed
|3.55
|3.60
|4.51
|15-year fixed
|3.03
|3.07
|3.98
|5-year adjustable
|3.32
|3.35
|3.35
