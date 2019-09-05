A glance at US mortgage rates: 30-year at 3-year low 3.49%

Business

A glance at US mortgage rates: 30-year at 3-year low 3.49%

by By The Associated Press , Associated Press5 September 2019 12:51-04:00

U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week, with the average on the key 30-year loan reaching its lowest point in nearly three years, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

This week Last week Year ago
30-year fixed 3.49 3.58 4.54
15-year fixed 3.00 3.06 3.99
5-year adjustable 3.30 3.31 3.93

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.