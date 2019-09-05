A glance at US mortgage rates: 30-year at 3-year low 3.49%
U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week, with the average on the key 30-year loan reaching its lowest point in nearly three years, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.
|This week
|Last week
|Year ago
|30-year fixed
|3.49
|3.58
|4.54
|15-year fixed
|3.00
|3.06
|3.99
|5-year adjustable
|3.30
|3.31
|3.93
