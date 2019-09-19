A glance at US mortgage rates: 30-year at 3.73%
by Associated Press – 19 September 2019 11:23-04:00,
U.S. long-term mortgage rates increased this week, but the rates are still dramatically lower than a year ago, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac
|This week
|Last week
|Year ago
|30-year fixed
|3.73
|3.56
|4.65
|15-year fixed
|3.21
|3.09
|4.11
|5-year adjustable
|3.49
|3.36
|3.92
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.