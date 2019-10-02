2 decades of Dillon’s; More on horizon

First location opened a month before Peoria Independent’s first issue

By Philip Haldiman

Independent Newsmedia

One night about two years ago, Kurt Molyneux and his girlfriend, Bridgitte Hokinson went out to Dillon’s Bayou at Pleasant Harbor to celebrate his birthday.

When local band Black Horse pulled Mr. Molyneux up on stage, it wasn’t a big surprise to Ms. Hokinson.

After all, it was his birthday and he was friends with the band. A birthday song was in order.

Naturally she videoed the experience for posterity.

But she was surprised when Mr. Molyneux proceeded to take a knee and proposed to her over the microphone in front of a crowded house.

Ms. Hokinson, now Ms. Molyneux, said the Dillon’s location was one of their first dates, preceded by a spin around the lake on his boat. So it made perfect sense he would propose to her there.

The two were married about a month after the proposal on July 7, 2017.

“Thanks to Dillon’s for supporting local music and providing the venue for us to begin the rest of our lives together,” she said.

Landmark events like this aren’t uncommon at the Dillon’s restaurants.

Co-owner George Valverde said it has happened many times over the years.

He and co-owner Rich Dillon have built an empire in the West Valley over the last two decades creating memories with return customers like the Molyneux’s.

There have been as many as four locations at one time over the last 20 years.

And a new location — Dillon’s at Western Trails Ranch, in Morristown — will be opening soon.

The Thunderbird location started it all, opening in September of 1999 only a month before the Peoria Independent started hitting driveways. The publication is celebrating 20 years of service this month.

The location recently closed, but another Peoria mainstay, the Haymaker, is expected to move into the building at the end of October.

Mr. Valverde said when Dillon’s opened back then, the area wasn’t complete — there was still a lot of open land and farms.

He added that everybody said “good luck” because no business had much success at that location, next to a Loop 101 that had not yet been completed and up the street from Westgate and a sports complex that had yet to open. But Peoria was poised for a wave of new development and population growth.

And within six months of being open, the restaurant had already become a favorite among Peorians.

Mr. Valverde credits food and service as keys to success.

“We shook hands with our guests. We treat our guests like they are coming into our house,” he said. “They are not customers. Customers go into Walmart or go to a mechanic to have their tires changed.”

Now the business has three locations in the West Valley. He said focusing on the west side is intentional — staying close allows them to do it right and be able to reach all locations in a day.

And adding to their presence, the company has partnered with the city of Peoria and the Maricopa County Water District for the first annual Peoria County Music Festival, Oct. 19, at Lake Pleasant.

The Dillon’s establishments have long hosted entertainment, so the festival is a natural progression, Mr. Valverde said.

“This is a big deal for us,” he said.

Mr Valverde has been in the restaurant business since he was 16 years old. He said he made it a point to get involved in every aspect of the business from serving to bartending, to eventually reaching the level of general manager and finally owner.

He said he’s learned a lot over the years, namely the importance of good employees.

“Our employees are the ones who have made Dillon’s succeed,” he said. “They have maintained the quality. If it wasn’t for our employees, we wouldn’t have been able to grow the company like we have.”

Each Dillon’s location has attracted different people for different reasons over the years.

The former location at Sun City Grand was Surprise resident Ray Grim’s first Dillon’s experience.

He said it had an upscale and classy feel.

“They all have good food and I really think they’ve done well making all the venues different, all with their own unique atmosphere and ambiance,” he said.

Ms. Molyneux concurred.

“Our family loves Dillon’s. The location at the zoo is the closest restaurant to our house, which is always great for a consistently tasty lunch or dinner shark-side, flamingo-side or with our favorite albino alligator,” she said. “The location at Thunderbird we miss so much as it was the closest Dillon’s to our old house and was the place that we celebrated many family occasions from birthdays to graduations.”

Philip Haldiman can be reached at 623-876-3697, phaldiman@newszap.com, or on Twitter @philiphaldiman.

If you go

What: Inaugural Peoria Country Music Fest

Where: Dillon’s Restaurant, Pleasant Harbor, Lake Pleasant.

When: 2-11 p.m., Oct. 19. Gates open at noon.

Tickets: Advanced online tickets are $15 per person and $5 for kids 12 and under, pleasantharbor.com. Tickets purchased at the gate are $20. A limited number of VIP tickets are also available at $45, and include two complimentary drink tickets, one Dillon’s Restaurant meal, and access to a special seating area with a dedicated cash bar. Ticket prices do not include entry into Pleasant Harbor, which is an additional $10 per vehicle.

Details: Main stage music will feature Hillbilly Deluxe (2-3:30 p.m.), Chad Freeman (4-5:30 p.m.), Josh Roy (6-7:30 p.m.) and Rob West (8-10:30 p.m.). The event will feature food trucks, a beer garden, live bull riding, a cigar lounge, as well as a variety of lakeside water sport activities.