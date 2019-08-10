Epstein dead by hanging
Multiple news sources report that Jeffrey Epstein, New York financier indicted on sex traffic charges is dead after hanging himself in his cell.
Mr. Epstein, 66, was rushed to a hospital but did not survive.
He was arrested July 6 after being indicted on sex trafficking charges, many involving young girls.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
