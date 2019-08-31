Texas active shooters update – 5 dead, 21 injured
Multiple news outlets are reporting there are possibly two active shooters in the Midland-Odessa Texas area.
The Midland police chief said (4:05 p.m. MST) five were killed and at least 21 were injured in the shootings which happened at multiple sites. Police officers are reportedly two of fatalities.
This is an ongoing story — check back for updates.
