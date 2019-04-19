SAR honors Canyon Ridge teacher

Christopher Raso, a seventh-grade social studies teacher at Canyon Ridge Middle School, was selected as the top middle school history teacher in the U.S. by the National Sons of the American Revolution.

The Dr. Tom and Betty Lawrence American History Teacher Award is sponsored by SAR nationally and local SAR chapters and state socieities nationwide submit nominees for this award.

SAR names a teacher at the elementary, middle school and high school levels.

Mr. Raso was named as the top middle school history teacher in America for his work and leadership in the classroom at Canyon Ridge, 17359 W. Surprise Farms Loop N. He was sponsored by the Arizona Society SAR and the Saguaro SAR chapter.

His work with student learners including the inclusion of many community members in the classroom, which elevated the learning of his students and the students in other classes at Canyon Ridge.

Saguaro SAR chapter president Mike Fisch said Mr. Raso has been at the center of many engagements where he brings history alive by getting his students to embrace different learning styles.

Mr. Raso will have the opportunity to attend a teacher workshop or seminar on the American Revolution and have his tuition and travel expenses paid.

After attending the seminar he will submit to the SAR a report of not less than 500 words discussing the benefits of the award and how the seminar improved his ability to teach the American Revolution.

The Sons of the American Revolution is the leading male lineage society that perpetuates the ideals of the War for Independence. Anyone who has an ancestor who supported the cause of American Independence during the years 1774 to 1783 is invited to join the SAR.

The Saguaro chapter is an active group serving all West Valley cities and communities. The Saguaro chapter meets for breakfast the fourth Saturday of each month from October through May at the Golden Corral, 17674 N. Litchfield Drive.

Contact Registrar Jan Huber at 623-975-4805.