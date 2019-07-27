Nomination form for Hometown Heroes Awards

Hometown Heroes Awards exemplifying leadership, mentorship and partnerships! Hometown Heroes is a celebration of individuals and businesses for their local achievements and distinguished contribution for the community of Surprise!

Surprise Independent, your local Surprise newspaper, will be presenting Hometown Heroes-Surprise with our host sponsor Fellowship Square-Surprise. This Hometown Heroes celebration will include; acknowledgment of recipients and their achievements, award presentation, lunch, and social. Our winners will be featured with a profile and photo in our Hometown Heroes -Surprise special section, inserting in the Surprise Independent on September 18, 2019.

NOMINATION FORM:

Submission Deadline: August 15, 2019 Nominee (Company)

Community Category: _____Arts Innovator _____Emergency Responder ______Mentor _____Spiritual _____Trailblazer _____Veteran _____Volunteer _____Lifetime Achievement ______Other Business Category: _____ Arts, Culture, & Entertainment _____ Education ________Entrepreneur _____Health Care _____ Nonprofit Organization _____ Small Business _____Large Business ______Other Individual (Business)

Accomplishment: List special projects, achievements, and recognitions. Include business-related affiliations, directorships, trusteeships or other designations.

Community Service: List participation(s) in service organizations, charitable and volunteer activities or religious entities.

Leadership and Initiative: Include how nominee demonstrated leadership, support for leadership development and initiatives in growing a community or business.

Awards, Memberships, Publications, and Achievements: List honors, awards, publications the nominee has earned:

Additional Character and Ethical Principles: Discuss additional factors you feel are important for consideration, such as strong character or ethical principles

Click this email to submit: WVNEWS@newszap.com

Return nomination by Aug. 15, 2019. Nominators & winners will be notified via email by Aug. 21, 2019

Award Date: Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019

Mail: Independent Newsmedia

c/o: Hometown Heroes Surprise 17220 North Boswell Boulevard, Suite 101 Sun City, AZ 85373

For Questions Contact Barb: 623-208-7866