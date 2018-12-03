MCSO identifies woman killed in crash along Bell Road
A 57-year-old woman was identified as the driver killed in a single-vehicle crash in mid-November. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said Lisa Annala was the sole occupant of the vehicle…
A Peoria woman who had her two pharmacies closed after investigators found her taking part in the illegal distribution of opioids was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Pharmacist Vilawoe…
A woman was arrested for allegedly making a false 911 call which forced the lockdown of an elementary school in Buckeye. The incident also panicked parents and tied up police…
Within 48 hours after releasing information on an armed robbery, Peoria police have nabbed a suspect with the help of several tips. Peoria police said Benny Manuel Garcia, 37, was…
The Peoria Police Department seeks the public’s help in identifying a male suspect who robbed a woman at knifepoint. The incident occurred before 11 p.m. Nov. 20 at a drive-up…
Goodyear police arrested an 82-year-old man in connection with an armed robbery at a local bank last week. The FBI said Charles Manrow entered the First Bank near Litchfield and…
By Mark Carlisle Independent Newsmedia Following Surprise’s lead, Glendale is moving toward banning the use of cell phones while driving. The law, designed to make Glendale’s roads safer, would make…
Arizona Fire & Medical Authority Wildland Division Engine 104 and a crew of four firefighters were dispatched to Southern California to help fight the massive wildfires. The crew is returning…
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said an El Mirage man was the truck driver killed in a hit-and-run collision along an East Valley freeway. Joshua Robert Garcia, 21, of…
Glendale police identified a man who was shot and killed by Phoenix officer after a chase across the Valley. Timothy Odell Leon, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene of…