Man gets 27 years in murder of Glendale teen
By Chris Caraveo Independent Newsmedia A man who was 19 at the time he shot and killed a 16-year-old boy during a selling of an Xbox was sentenced to 27…
By Chris Caraveo Independent Newsmedia A man who was 19 at the time he shot and killed a 16-year-old boy during a selling of an Xbox was sentenced to 27…
The Westernaires Chorus of Sun City West add to the holiday season with “Music, Mistletoe & Mirth.” The 90-voice chorus will perform four concerts: 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday,…
Richard Smith Independent Newsmedia It all seemed a bit to good to be true. The second-year university with the first-year football program finishes the regular season with a 7-3 record,…
A Peoria woman who had her two pharmacies closed after investigators found her taking part in the illegal distribution of opioids was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Pharmacist Vilawoe…
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of robbing a convenience store in Litchfield Park. Around 2 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to the…
Richard Smith West Valley Preps Most of the narrative surrounding this Northwest Christian team, from its role as a preseason 3A favorite to improbable comeback 3A champion, focused on the…
A former employee with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office was arrested in connection with a child molestation case. MCSO’s Fugitive Apprehension Tactical Enforcement (FATE) team arrested Kirk Meisner, 62, of…
By Philip Haldiman Independent Newsmedia A new potable water booster station to serve growth in northern Peoria is on track to begin construction next month, but not without becoming a…
The Peoria Police Department seeks the public’s help in identifying a male suspect who robbed a woman at knifepoint. The incident occurred before 11 p.m. Nov. 20 at a drive-up…
A man is accused of robbing a store and attempting to get away by using a knife. Albert Eugene Hildreth, 36, of Phoenix was arrested Saturday night on one count…