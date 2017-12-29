Music legend reflects on award-winning song
Dick Goodman can still see that special canyon in his mind. It’s the one he captured so freely in song. The longtime Sun City West resident drew inspiration for his…
Dick Goodman can still see that special canyon in his mind. It’s the one he captured so freely in song. The longtime Sun City West resident drew inspiration for his…
Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Phoenix man for a burglary at a Sun City massage parlor that was recorded on camera. According to a release from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s…
By Matt Roy, Independent Newsmedia Getting to doctor’s visits and other important appointments reliably and on time continues to elude some local seniors and disabled people. Officials apprised leaders last…
Arizona Society Sons of the American Revolution President Steven C. Monez of Prescott swore in the new 2018 officers for the Saguaro Chapter SAR at their December meeting at the…